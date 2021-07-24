Gerald E. Gilbert WOODBURY — Gerald Elwin Gilbert, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Gerald "Jerry" was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Northfield, Vermont, to Francis and Melba Gilbert. He and his wife, Arlene, were married 61 years, during which they raised two sons. Gerald worked at Rock of Ages Quarry beginning in 1956 as a hoist operator, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gerald leaves behind his loving wife, Arlene; sons, David (and Ellen) Gilbert and Brian (and Wendy) Gilbert; his three grandsons, Patrick, Justin and Nicholas; as well as great-granddaughter, Sydney, and great-grandson, Austin. He is also survived by his sister, Connie Gilbert, of Rutland; and brother, Lyn Gilbert, of Barre. The family will hold a private memorial service in Gerald's honor. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
