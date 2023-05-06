Georgia C. Reed CALAIS — Georgia Claire Reed, formerly Georgia Connell, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 3rd 2023 from complications of her lifelong disability that stemmed from a traumatic brain injury she sustained as an infant. Georgia was born on Dec. 22, 1999 in Hyde Park to John Connell and Pamela Cole, both of whom predeceased her. She lived much of her life in Calais with adoptive parents, Josie Reed and Ben Reed; and siblings Sierra Miller, Silas Miller, and Clara Reed. Georgia loved school and made many friends at both Calais Elementary and Union 32 High School. She lived a life of positivity and joy. Her smile was infectious and she brightened even the darkest days. Georgia was happy reading books, listening to music, spending time at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, coloring, writing emails, and being with the people she loved. Anything purple or bathed in rainbow colors captured Georgia’s attention and was a true expression of her individuality. Georgia was an inspiration, bringing joy and an appreciation of life to everyone she met. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Kellogg-Hubbard Children’s Library (online at kellogghubbard.org/donate-now or by mail to The Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602) Those who wish to (leave messages, share thoughts, leave condolences) for the family may do so online at www.guareandsons.com.
