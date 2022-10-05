Georgette M. Tardie SOUTH HERO — Georgette Marie (Houle) Tardie, 88, of South Hero, died from complications of Alzheimer's on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont. She was born in Littleton, New Hampshire on June 26, 1934, the daughter of the late George Henry and Yvonne (Hebert) Houle. Georgette was also known as Nana to her family and Jet to many friends. Those who met Georgette instantly felt a warm, welcoming connection to her. She and her late husband Theodore (predeceased on Aug. 30, 2012) owned Tardie Memorials on the Barre-Montpelier Rd in Berlin, which was eventually taken over by their son Eugene. Georgette and Theodore then retired to the Champlain Islands. Georgette was a strong woman, while raising six children, she also managed the bookkeeping for the business along with other miscellaneous duties in the granite shead. She was known for her amazing home cooking, especially her delicious pizzas on Sunday. She loved to laugh, read, do puzzles, and she was always up for an adventure. She went skydiving while in her 60’s and loved to travel. She visited her daughter Ellen and family in China and Thailand along with exploring other parts of the world. Georgette enjoyed time with her pool friends which always ended at the McDonalds where their contagious laughter filled the restaurant. Her beautiful home overlooked the lake, where she loved to watch all the animal and bird activity throughout the year. Georgette’s daughters, Marie and Jacqueline were blessed with the opportunity to provide the necessary care that allowed her to remain in her home for an additional 5 years before transitioning into a memory care facility. Georgette will be greatly missed, as her laugh was infectious and her good-natured humor was enjoyed by all. Georgette was very generous and touched many people's hearts. “Glory Be” will be engraved on her headstone, as this was a phrase she would often say in her later days and holds sentimental meaning to her family. Georgette is survived by her 6 children, Eugene Tardie of Berlin, Marie Tardie of East Montpelier, Ellen Alvarez (Jeff) of Knoxville TN, Maurice Tardie (Michelle) of Herndon, VA, Thomas Tardie (Terri) of Northfield Falls, and Jacqueline Bettis (Terry) of Jericho; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Houle of Enfield CT. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday October 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd, So. Burlington, VT. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. Please join us for a lunch reception immediately following the burial. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
