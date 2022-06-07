Georgette L. Ouellette BARRE CITY — Georgette L. Ouellette, 89, of 62 Maple Ave., passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, surrounded by her family. Georgette was born in Lambton, Canada, on Sept. 29, 1932, the daughter of Antonio and Zelia (Boulanger) Gosselin. On May 23, 1953, she married Maurice B. Ouellette in St. Gerard, Canada, and in 1967, the family moved to Barre. Georgette was a hardworking lady who, for years, worked as a homemaker, always focused on the needs of her family. She was also employed at the former Country House Restaurant on North Main Street in Barre. Georgette is survived by her daughters, Mireille Ouellette and companion Clifton Lyford, Celine Gemmiti and husband Mark, Pauline Jutras and husband James; her sisters, Louisette Ouellette and Rita Roy; her grandchildren, Jay and wife Shandra Gemmiti, Brandon Gemmiti, Monica Gemmiti and partner Kerry, Justin Flory and fiance Skye, Josh Flory, Ross Jutras, Tess Jutras; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Bradley Gemmiti, Maya and Jacob Gemmiti. Georgette was predeceased by her husband, Maurice B. Ouellette; a daughter, Maryse J. Flory; and a brother, Jean-Paul Gosselin. The family wishes to give special thanks to Georgette’s son-in-law, Al Flory, for the great love, care and dedication given to her following the tremendous loss of her daughter, Maryse Flory. Our thanks also to all our extended family and friends and the great care provided by her doctors and the dedicated staff at Central Vermont Medical Center. To honor Georgette’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
