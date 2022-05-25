George W. Nichols BARRE — The family of George William “Nick” Nichols sadly announce his passing Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Born on Dec. 3, 1939, in Plainfield, he was the son of Emma H. (Baldwin) and Leo A. Nichols Sr. After he attended Barre schools, he enlisted in the Marines, serving for a year, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving until he was honorably discharged in August of 1959. George worked at various jobs. He owned and operated service stations on the Barre-Montpelier Road, distributed Snap-on Tools, worked at Sprague Electric and Bond Auto. He lived and worked in Connecticut and Florida but always returned to Vermont. He was a true Vermonter – he knew many people wherever he went and if he did not know them when he arrived, he would before he left. A social butterfly, he enjoyed visiting with friends and family most. He was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. His summer residence was a camper, going to and residing at numerous campgrounds. George loved music and dancing – especially line dancing. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique cars, attending auctions, NASCAR racing and tinkering. He spent hours in his workshop or garage tinkering. And, as a collector of things you may use some day, he had the parts to customize most anything, or if you needed it, he had it. George was previously married twice but when he met Murielle "Midge" Drew, the two shared a great companionship. They married and enjoyed many happy years together traveling, dancing and camping. They became snowbirds, spending winters in Englewood, Florida, until Midge’s untimely death in 2015. Survivors include his son, Kevin (Judi) Nichols, of Enfield, Connecticut; his daughters, Dee (Scott) Richardson and Chantal (Michael) Bove; and his stepdaughter, Stephanie (Jeremy Gonyon) Drew; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many camper friends whom he considered family; as well as his close friend, Dotty Dunn. In addition to his parents and his wife, Midge, he was predeceased by his brother, Leo Nichols Jr.; and his sisters, Shirley Granger, Lorraine Hebert and Carolyn Gagne. The family would like to thank the staff at Suffield House who cared for George in his last days. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, with inurnment to follow in the Berlin Corner Cemetery in Berlin. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association – Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404, or via https://www.alz.org/Vermont/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.