George Morvan Jr. NORTHFIELD — George Clifford Morvan Jr., 86, of Northfield, Jan. 1, 2022. Born in Huntington, New York, on Jan. 8, 1935, George attended parochial school as a boy and graduated from Bayside High School located on Long Island in 1952. He then attended Hofstra University and the Mechanics Institute, specializing in architectural drafting, receiving his certificate in 1958. It was then that George began a career at George Campbell Painting Corp., located in Flushing, New York. It would mark the beginning of a journey that would span decades and states working in steel, industrial and commercial painting. It was a combination of opportunity, a strong conviction to hard work and a sharp intellect, that provided the foundation for nearly a lifetime of success in the industry. While building a career, George also served as a volunteer fireman. It was then, early in his career, that he met and married his first wife, Barbara Daddio. Together, they welcomed three children, a girl and two boys. George continued to move through the ranks at Campbell Painting, which eventually took him and his budding family to Memphis, Tennessee, where he oversaw the company’s operations south of the Mason-Dixon line. The scope of work was vast, including bridges of small and immense scale, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and even Graceland, the famous home of Elvis Presley. Painting the house of the legendary rock star was always a detail that tickled and thrilled George, especially given the two shared the same birth date and year. George joked that Elvis got a guitar and he got a paintbrush. After years of gleaning experience and expertise in the industry, George left Campbell Corp. to start his own company – Morvan Painting Co. He continued the work of industrial painting and paper hanging services. If you have ever been in a Piccadilly Cafeteria in the south, chances are George Morvan’s hands had touched those walls. Eventually, following a divorce, George was drawn to Vermont, propelled by the relatively new construction of the interstate highway system in the state, which began production in the '50s and lasted until the late-1970s. He knew that with highways, came bridges, so the move seemed lucrative from a business perspective and he knew he could make money and support his family. It was in 1979 that George formally moved himself and his business to Northfield, Vermont. It was there he also met his second wife, constant companion, reliable confidant and best friend of nearly 40 years, Lora (Kenerson). The two were joined in holy matrimony by the late Barry Chiounard in his textile dye factory on Thanksgiving evening of 1982. The union brought with it George’s three older children, and two young children from Lora’s previous marriage. From that day forward, George raised them all as his very own. Shortly after they married, George and Lora purchased the Common Café in 1983, an establishment where Lora was very familiar, given it was her first place of employment as a teenager under the proprietorship of Junior Neilson. They instituted it as the cornerstone on Northfield’s common for fellowship, fine diner fare and familiar faces. It was the combination of a strong business acumen, a tireless work ethic and an incredible desire to succeed they both shared that kept the restaurant running under their ownership for nearly four decades. They both knew that nothing good in life came easy, so they held each other up and persevered together. The restaurant gave Lora her own avenue for business venture while George remained busy with his painting company. Over the decades, George traversed the Green Mountain State painting bridges of every proportion, as far north as Derby Line, as far south as Newfane, as far east as Thetford, and as far west as Ferrisburgh, which comprised lots of towns in-between. Known for his ability to estimate job proposals with precision and accuracy, keen insight and his sense of duty to complete jobs well and with integrity, George earned a deep reservoir of good will and trust that translated into his securing a contract with the State of Vermont every year until the painting company ceased operation in 2020 – An incredible journey that would constitute the priming, painting and in some cases, refurbishing, of nearly a thousand bridges statewide, as well as some commercial building projects, such as the Berlin Mall. George did not travel the ways of the road alone. Alongside him for over 30 years was his dear friend and consummate “bridge troll,” Eddie Wheeler. Although several decades George’s junior, the two shared a special friendship fostered by loyalty, respect and a diligence to honoring honest laborious work. The miles and years logged lots of precious moments and memories. In 1994, another business opportunity would present itself with the sale of the Pioneer restaurant, formerly Pasquale’s, in south Northfield. George and Lora purchased the restaurant, allowing again for George’s entrepreneurial spirit and wisdom and Lora’s sense of hospitality and great service to shine even more. George worked the bridges by day, while Lora managed the diner obligations. Together at night, they would meet at the Pioneer to serve delicious dinner fare and drinks to loyal and local clientele. In the midst of running businesses, George felt the desire to do something important outside of his day-to-day responsibilities in business. At the time, he felt confident he could add value to the town school committee, so he ran for the school board. He would go on to serve two terms on the board, some of that time serving as the board chairman. It was a role of service that brought him great pride and earned him the deep respect not only of fellow community members, but that of teachers and administrators, as well. Three businesses, a family and the demands of life in general didn’t allow for much idle and leisure time, which was fine with George, frankly. He was wired to work and he loved to make money. Not to spend it or to live lavishly, quite the contrary, to hole it away, save it for another day. A penny earned was a penny earned to him, and he felt an obligation to respect the wedded relationship between money, the work it took to acquire, and the sense of security it brought. Lora, however, was able to convince him to get away from time to time. Adventures they enjoyed together brought them to Aruba, the Caribbean Islands via cruise ships and at one time, almost annual trips to Las Vegas, where the majority of Lora’s family members now reside. They especially loved these trips as they could be with family and have lots of fun at the casinos. George enjoyed going to the casinos, although never wagering much, he loved the idea of his pennies multiplying at one solitary pull of the lever. George was a man of relatively few words, embodying a very taciturn and humble manner. But if you really knew him, you were given a special gift because you got to see the complete man. He had a silliness about him coupled with a sharp wit, he was incredibly wise, reflecting a deep and tender soul, he harbored a pragmatic sensibility and incredible lovability, too. Perhaps, though, more than anything, he exuded a generous and kind heart. He never turned a blind eye to any person or any animal. He never denied a hand or a heart in need. George loved his children dearly and adored his grandchildren. He also loved listening to Louis Prima and Keely Smith, classic old cars, he owned two but rarely drove them. He appreciated things of significance and had an elegant sophistication about him. Proper manners and etiquette were important, as was a conviction to hard work and graciousness. George is survived by his beloved wife, Lora; five children, Krista Freeman, of Tennessee, George “Scott” Morvan, of New Jersey, Jeff Morvan, of Florida, Warren Morvan, of Vermont, and Cara Morvan, of Massachusetts. He is also survived by several dear grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Morvan; and his parents, George C. Morvan Sr. and Dorothy (Drinkwine) Morvan; as well as several cherished pets. In accordance with George’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness and generosity in George’s honor. Share a smile, lend a hand, pat a dog, and if your travels take you over or under a bridge in Vermont, reflect upon a gratitude in your heart and be reminded of Proverbs 10:7: The memory of the righteous is a blessing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.