George M. Anderson MONTPELIER — George M. Anderson, 67, of Montpelier, transitioned peacefully from this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021. George was born in Barre on Feb. 6, 1954, to George M. Anderson and Sylvia (LaRochelle) Anderson. He was a 1970 graduate of Spaulding High School and went on to study at Vermont Technical College. He married Laura (Malone) in August of 1975. He was a man of immense talent and he worked for 20 years as a architectural designer. He was an avid landscape photographer and in recent years, was the owner and CEO of Laughing Crow Studio. He was an animal lover, a true automobile enthusiast and enjoyed riding his bike often with his camera bag in tow. He was a skilled artist, a kind and gentle soul, and his presence will be missed by all who knew him. George is survived by his daughter, Erin Musselman (and husband Kevin) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; his son, Ezra Anderson (and wife Rachel) of Standish, Maine; four grandchildren, Wyatt Musselman, Declan Musselman, Zoe Anderson and Archer Anderson; his mother, Sylvia of Barre; his sister, Kathy (Anderson) Grenier (and husband Henry) of Berlin; and his former wife, Laura (Malone) McEnerney of Berlin, with whom he remained lifelong friends. He is further survived by his Uncle Russell LaRochelle, his two nieces and several cousins. George was predeceased by his father, George. The entire family extends their heartfelt gratitude to George’s close friend, Lori Rathbone, who was instrumental in ensuring his comfort during his final days on this earth. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or donate online at centralvermonthumane.org. A celebration of his life will be planned on a date yet to be determined.
