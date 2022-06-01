George H. Twine Jr. PLAINFIELD — A graveside service for George H. Twine Jr., 83, who died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, in Eaton Cemetery, Eaton Road in Marshfield, followed by a celebration of life at Cabot Masonic Temple, Main Street in Cabot. Arrangements are by des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.