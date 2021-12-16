George F. Shirlock EAST BARRE — George Francis Shirlock, 97, a longtime resident, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, following a period of declining health. Born on July 6, 1924, in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, he was the son of George Francis and Lena (Muzzy) Shirlock. He lived his entire life in Vermont and in East Barre since 1954. George was employed as an IBEW master electrician for more than 40 years. He was a proud veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army’s 756th Tank Battalion with fierce action throughout Italy, Southern France and Austria. After the war, he attended St. Johnsbury Trade School where he obtained his electrical certificate and joined the Army Reverse for several years. After retirement, George started a chair caning business and was known throughout central Vermont for his quality and expertise. His memberships included the Barre Granite Masonic Lodge #35, Mount Sinai Shrine #3 (Provost Guard and Cycle units), American Legion Post #10 Barre and East Barre Congregational Church. He loved watching all sporting events, from his family’s participation to New England professional teams, especially the Bruins and Red Sox. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Marion (Mann) Shirlock; his four children, Gail Strachan and her husband, Bruce, of Barre Town, Milton Shirlock and his wife, Dana, of South Hero, Gary Shirlock and his partner, Jo- Ann Dupuis, of Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Melissa Beckwith and her husband, Scott, of Warren; his seven grandchildren, Craig, Cara, Kevin, Tori, Adam, Keith and Emily; as well as nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s New England Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or (413) 787-2000. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a time and date to be announced in the spring. There are no calling hours. George was a great guy, husband, father, friend, and will be sorely missed! Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
