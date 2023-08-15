George F. Goodman NORTHFIELD — George F. Goodman, 85, of Northfield, VT passed away peacefully on the evening of August 6th, 2023. Born in Jamestown, NY to Richard and Genevieve (Eveler) Goodman, George went on to serve proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam era. George married his wife Henriette “Henny” Goodman in York, PA on June 5th, 1971. George and Henny lived together on Slate Avenue in Northfield, VT for over 30 years, until Henny’s passing on May 26, 2015. After retiring from the Army, George was a pastry chef for many years. Along with baking, George enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter. George is survived by his daughters Linde Downs of Columbia, SC and Marlu Sanders of Northfield, VT, as well as his grandchildren George Sanders of Northfield, VT and Reta Sanders of Williamstown, VT. George is predeceased by his wife Henny. There will be a small, private burial with military honors held at the Randolph Veterans Memorial Cemetery on August 29, 2023. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Veteran’s Center in Northfield VT.
