George Burlison EAST CALAIS — George Burlison died unexpectedly at his home in East Calais on Sunday, October 2nd. He was born in Stratford, CT on July 2, 1942. George was a graduate of Parsons College in Iowa. He got a master’s degree at Central Connecticut State College and later did advanced graduate studies at Boston University. He worked at various school districts in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont as a teacher, guidance counselor, and principal. George became the School Superintendent for the Twinfield and Cabot School district, and retired after 10 years of service in 2012. George enjoyed history, politics, his country and the people in town. He loved being with his fiancée, Susan and he enjoyed his retirement years. He adored his daughter, Mary and his grandchildren, Elianah and Declan. He also loved animals. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05602 or www.centralvermonthumane.org/donate-now.
