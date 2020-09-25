George "Bert" Hastings NORTHFIELD — George “Bert” Hastings, 91, formerly of Northfield, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Sunapee, New Hampshire, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Corinth, Vermont, on Jan. 29, 1929, the son of George and Bernice (Huntley) Hastings. He was a graduate of Bradford Academy, class of 1947. He earned an associate degree from Burdett College in Boston, graduating in 1949. Bert served in the United States Army during the Korean War from January 1951 until his honorable discharge from service December 1952. He continued his service in the Vermont Army National Guard until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant First Class, February 1956. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Ewen, in Montpelier, Vermont, on Aug. 4, 1951. Bert was employed as an accountant for National Life Insurance of Montpelier for approximately 40 years. He later joined the Northfield Savings Bank where he worked for three years providing special project accounting. He was a member of the United Church of Northfield, Dewitt Clinton Masonic Lodge in Northfield and the Canadian Club in Barre. He enjoyed his daily walks, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, wintering in Florida and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara of Sunapee; four daughters, Cheryl McKenney and husband Daniel of Manchester, New Hampshire, Brenda Hastings of Brookline, New Hampshire, Dawn Silvia and husband Michael of Richland, Washington, Pamela Wider and husband Ronald of Canaan, New Hampshire; four siblings, Margaret Wilmott of Naples, Florida, Beverlee Merrill of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Bernice “Bunny” Hurst of Vancouver, Washington, David Hastings of Haverhill, New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, Nicole Beane, Kevin McKenney, Brianna McKenney, Matthew Duchesne, Tara Duchesne, Erik Duchesne, Jared Silvia, Devin Silvia, Holden Silvia, Crystal Silvia, Kali Wider, Gregory Wider, 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Chapman. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours and private services will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the United Church of Northfield, P.O. Box 188, Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
