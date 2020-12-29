George Aime LeBlanc BARRE CITY — On Dec. 24, 2020, George followed the Christmas star to heaven to celebrate Christ's birth. He's among the angels who went before him. George Aime LeBlanc was born in North Troy, Vermont, on May 27, 1922. He was the son of Hormidas and Jeanne (Gaucher) LeBlanc. On May 30, 1945, he married Marie Ange Houle and they lived in Newport, Vermont, until 1951. They then moved to Barre, Vermont, where George became a stone cutter. He worked for various sheds and retired in 1987 from the Rock of Ages. After that, you could see his smiling face while he bagged your groceries at Howard's Market in South Barre where he worked for 20 more years. In 1990, he lost his wife, Marie, to cancer and in 1997, he met and married Ilene Walker who is now deceased, as well. With Marie, they had four children, Richard, Robert, Diane and Laurie. With Ilene, he gained nine more children. He enjoyed life, such as hunting, fishing, square dancing, doing carpentry-woodworking and spending time with his family. For 15 years, he lived part time wintering in Florida where he enjoyed horseshoes and won trophies for many years. When our dad turned 90, we asked him what he would like for his birthday, offering him a party … just anything … he looked at Diane and said “well, I have a bucket list! I want to see my life from the air … either in a plane or a helicopter flying over Barre. I want to see Rock of Ages, the quarries, SHS (he graduated there when he turned 75), Howard's Market and my home at 10 LeBlanc Ave.” Diane’s response was: GRANTED!! She hired an instructor from Burlington Airport who took our dad up in the air … he even let him fly the plane. Don’t think we ever saw him that happy as that day. Now, Dad, you’re still flying above looking down on us - another bucket list accomplished - a life well-lived. You never saw our dad without a smile on his face or something good to say about someone. He was a role model who’s a hard act to follow and will be surely missed by many. Since June of 2016, he was a resident of Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. Everyone there loved Dad and they were always smiling saying “Hi, George!” He got excellent care and just loved the staff. Thank you for being there for our dad. George was predeceased by two sisters, Alice and Toni; and a brother, Roland. He also lost both wives, Marie and Ilene; as well as his son, Richard LeBlanc; stepson, Rob Walker; and grandsons, Judson LeBlanc and Michael LeBlanc. He is survived by his sister, Rita Viens; and his children, Robert LeBlanc and wife Sherry, Diane Dufresne and husband Paul and Laurie LeBlanc; eight stepchildren, Virginia, Tim, Warren, Kathy, Jane, Paul, Kenneth and Patty. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Allison Brunelle, who visited weekly, and stepson Paul Walker where they would Skype with daughter Diane Dufresne while she was in Florida. In lieu of flowers, his family request donations to be made to Woodridge, whose staff lovingly took care of and laughed with him these last few years. Their support, care and kindness were invaluable to both George and his family. Their address is Woodridge Rehabilitation & Nursing, P.O. Box 550, Barre VT 05641. Please specify “Maple Unit” with your donation. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.