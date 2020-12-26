George A. LeBlanc BARRE CITY — George A. LeBlanc, 98, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 26, 2020 @ 2:33 am
George A. LeBlanc BARRE CITY — George A. LeBlanc, 98, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.