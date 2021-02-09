George A. Chaffee Jr. SOUTH BURLINGTON — George Atherton Chaffee Jr., CPCU, ARM, died on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington, Vermont, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. George was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, to Frances and George A. Chaffee, on May 27, 1938. He grew up in Warwick, Massachusetts. He attended Northfield Mount Herman from 1954 to 1957 and obtained his Engineering & Applied Physics AB degree from Harvard University in 1960. George worked in the insurance business all of his life, starting as an adjuster with Kemper Insurance in Boston from 1961-1967. He was a field supervisor with Employers Mutual Companies from 1968 to 1977. He was certified as a CPCU (Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriters) in 1975. He became deputy commissioner of the State of Vermont Banking & Insurance Department in 1977 and was appointed by Gov. Richard Snelling as commissioner of the department on March 21, 1980. While commissioner, he introduced landmark-enabling legislation in 1981, creating the Vermont Captive Insurance industry, eventually ensuring the State of Vermont would become a domicile for the captive industry. Gov. James Douglas cited George for his significant contribution in the State of Vermont being recognized as one of the world's leaders in the captive industry, and also contributing in a major way to Vermont's economic development. George was a former president and founding director of the Vermont Chapter of CPCU and served both as vice president and then president of the organization from 1986-1988. He was the former president and founding board member of the Vermont Insurance Institute at Champlain College and the founding director of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association. From 1984 to 1986, he served as president of the private firm, Vermont Insurance Management in Montpelier, Vermont. From 1986 to 2001, he was president and chairman of SINSER Management Services of Burlington, Vermont. Also, in 1986, he was appointed as senior vice president of administration at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Agency by Munn Boardman Jr., president of Hickok & Boardman. He served as a trustee of Rokeby Museum from 2003 to 2014 and as a director of Middlebury Cooperative Insurance Co. from 2002 to 2014. He was a director of the Vermont Health Foundation from 2003 to 2014. George received an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce degree from Champlain College in 2014. In his personal life, George owned various motorcycles and took many trips with friends. He competed in numerous enduro bike races and traveled extensively in the Prince Edward Island area with a buddy. He got his pilot’s license and built two of his own planes, both of which he flew avidly. He and his wife, LouAnn, traveled extensively, both abroad as well as in the southwest of the United States. Their favorite time was spent at their “home away from home,” the Beachmere Inn by the Sea in Ogunquit, Maine, where they vacationed for over 30 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, LouAnn Cerasoli Chaffee; his brother, Rufus Chaffee of Massachusetts (Joan); and five children of a former marriage, Susan Chaffee Hall (Robert), Arlon Chaffee (Peg), Sarah Chaffee (John Hoyt), Reta Chaffee (Andy Cadorette), Abigail Chaffee Pandelena (Paul); eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and two stepdaughters, Karen McKenny and Joann Davis. LouAnn, as well as George’s son, Arlon Chaffee, and siblings thank the Residence at Quarry Hill for their outstanding care of George during his time there. Extra thanks go to Tanya Seeley, director of the Reflections floor, and caregivers, Zoey Tomlinson, Chandler Russell and Alexis McClellan, who cared for George with exceptional love and service. He will be buried in the cemetery in Warwick, Massachusetts, where he grew up and where his Civil War ancestor, Capt. Arlon S. Atherton of the New Hampshire Volunteers, Union Army, is buried. Funeral services are private and donations can be sent in his name to the Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburg, Vermont.
