MORRISVILLE — Geoffrey Grassette, 81, of Morrisville, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in East Berkshire, Vermont, to the late Oliver and Bernadette (Geoffroy) Grassette.
He is survived by his three children, Lisa Grassette of Morrisville, Geoffrey Grassette Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Ocala, Florida, and Patty Grassette of Eden, Vermont.
He is also survived by his sisters, Priscilla Denton and her husband, William, of Craftsbury, Vermont, and Geraldyne Amyot and her husband, George, of North Hartland, Vermont.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geoffrey’s memory to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
