Gene M. Bowen EAST CALAIS — Gene M. Bowen was born in South Stafford, Vermont, to Katherine Morrison Bowen and Myron A. Bowen, on May 10, 1945. The family moved to East Calais, Vermont, where Gene grew up and had lived for over 77 years. Gene died on May 9, 2022, at his home in East Calais. Gene was married on May 18, 1963, to Margaret L. Bowen, the daughter of Theresa Metivier Lloyd and Victor Lloyd, of Magog, Quebec, Canada, who had moved to East Calais, Vermont. Gene and Margaret had two daughters, Donna L. Bowen and Julie A. Bowen, and one grandson, Donald W. Mucherino Jr. Gene was predeceased by his brothers, Donald Bowen, of Maine, Keith Bowen, of Barre, Vermont, Myron John Bowen, of Calais, Vermont; and his sister. Patsy Bowen Lamberton, of Calais. Gene began his construction business known as G.M. Bowen Excavating Contractor Inc., in 1980 in East Calais, Vermont, and spent over 42 years working in Vermont. He worked with his family and his only grandson, Donald W. Mucherino Jr. He loved construction and taught his grandson how to use the equipment, trucks, estimates and contracts, so that he could take over the business for his grandfather in 2021. Gene spent his life with family, friends and relatives enjoying, dancing, boating, driving trucks, cars, bikes, motorcycles and snowmobiles. He enjoyed hunting and getting snowmobile trails ready and grooming for several years. The family is going to hold Gene’s burial event for anyone who wish to attend in Fairview Cemetery on Marshfield Road in East Calais Village hillside, on Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
