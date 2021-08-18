Gayle Ann Holter MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Gayle Ann Holter, of Milwaukee, age 62, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1959, in Schenectady, New York, to her parents, Warren Holter and Joan Clark. She moved to Brookfield, Wisconsin, during her childhood then lived in Random Lake in her late teenage years. She later attended the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee where she studied Philosophy and lived by Lake Michigan. Gayle often visited Vermont in the summers as a child, teenager and adult and loved to swim and camp at Shadow Lake in Glover, Vermont, where her family often congregated. Gayle’s lifelong dream of relocating to Vermont came true when she moved with her twin daughters, Josephina and Isabella, to Montpelier in 2005. She later moved to East Montpelier. Gayle loved to help people in need and worked at Washington County Mental Health in the Shelter and later at Battered Women’s Services in Barre, Vermont. In her spare time, she loved to read books, write poems and songs, and ran an antique business called Oldies but Goodies. Music was a big part of her life as she sang jazz, blues and folk with her siblings, played the guitar and raised very musical daughters who followed her footsteps and played the violin, flute and sang. She is survived by her daughters, Colyer Hansen, Josephina Starr Sances and Isabella Joan Sances. She is also survived by her mother, Joan Clark; her sisters, Lynn Holter, Heidi Rose and Heather Holter; and her brothers, Tim Holter, Jon Holter and Jeffrey Holter; her nieces and nephews, William Rose, Johanna Rose, Helena Rose, Carey Holter, Tiffany McDaniel, Melissa Sheppard, Garrett Berman, Colin, Ella and Abby Holter, Jake and Jonah Holter, Marguerite and Cedar and Ruby Souligny; and her cherished grandchild, Julian Hansen. She is further survived by her great-nieces and -nephews, Dejah, Ayesha, Nicholas, Liliana, Elijah and Jeremiah; her ex-husband, Zachary Sances; as well as her best friend and partner, Brian Buehrens. She was predeceased by her father, Warren Holter; and her sister, Barbara Daly; and her brother, Michael Daly. A private service for close family and friends will be held on Aug. 21, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the old farmhouse on 2537 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier, Vermont. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the house. Gayle’s humor, laughter and strength always overshadowed her life’s challenges. Her renegade spirit will be missed dearly. She lived life by her own rules.
