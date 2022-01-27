Gary M. Anderson STOWE — Gary Moore “Gar” Anderson, 78, of Stowe, died peacefully in the comfort of his home in Sterling Valley, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, following an eight-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease. Gar was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the only child of Earle G. Anderson and Betty M. Anderson. Growing up, Gar and his parents made frequent trips to Stowe to ski at Mount Mansfield Resort. An often-shared ski trip memory of Gar’s took place on a class trip with Wilbraham & Monson Academy. The school group found themselves short of bunks at the Round Hearth, so Gar and some of his fellow classmates were sent to stay at the Trapp Family Lodge where Gar was promptly seated beside Maria von Trapp for dinner that night. It was an experience he never forgot! Gar returned to Vermont to attend Johnson State College where he excelled in all things extracurricular. He was involved with the ski team, drove the bus for the soccer team and chaired the Johnson State Social Club where he famously booked Simon & Garfunkel to perform in a packed gymnasium one Winter Carnival night. After graduating in 1967, Gar signed on for the Peace Corps, but the assignment was canceled days before his departure due to a government coup in the host country, so he took a job teaching English in Bridgeport for one year before his passion for skiing and all things Vermont brought him back to Stowe, planting roots here that would last for the rest of his life. Gar’s first job in Stowe was painting the towers for the new gondola set to open that season. He joined the Ski Patrol that year, forming many friendships and connections. Always looking for a new project and with help from his parents, Gar bought the Gale farmhouse and barn from Donald Gale in the late-'60s. He created a boarding house for fellow ski bums, as, just like today, it was hard to find an affordable place to live back then. After turning the lower floor of the big barn into Stowe’s first shopping center, he wondered what to do with the spacious upstairs. It occurred to him that nowhere in town offered rotating music on a weekly basis. Thus, a stage was built, and the famed Rusty Nail was born. Gar’s aim was to provide fun and affordable entertainment for his fellow ski bums and to that end, the Rusty Nail featured Ski Bum Night where nickel drafts were served, and locals were given free entry into the shows. Gar would go on to open other successful businesses in town, including Le Chateaubriand, a fine dining restaurant, a floristry shop and, in partnership with childhood friend, Vinny Buonanno, the Stowe Cinema. As a local business owner, Gar soon became involved in the state Legislature lobbying for later closing hours on Sundays and better protection for business owners as part of the Dram Shop Law. He worked in Montpelier as vice president of the Vermont Hospitality & Travel Association and later as a lobbyist for the Vermont Lodging & Restaurant Association. His professional career continued in other association management roles, serving as EO of the Vermont Association of Realtors and eventually as vice president of Leadership Development at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in Chicago. He convinced NAR that he could only accept the position if he was allowed to continue living in Stowe, which they happily agreed to. Gar loved this Vermont ski town community deeply and dedicated much of his free time to volunteering in various capacities for the Town. He chaired the Planning Commission, the Conservation Commission, was president of the Stowe Community Church, and helped revive the Stowe Winter Carnival, bringing ABC’s Wide World of Sports to Stowe Mountain Resort to film the aerial ski competitions. It was during one memorable Winter Carnival’s Wintermeister event where he met his wife, Moira Durnin. Many will also remember that he led the dedicated group of local volunteers who were the Town’s fireworks showmen for many years. They would order and transport the fireworks themselves from New Hampshire and orchestrate and set them off at annual Fourth of July and Winter Carnival celebrations. Fireworks and the best filet mignon you ever tasted were also signatures at many a gathering hosted by Gar! Growing up as an only child, Gar loved spending time with Moira’s large family in Scotland every June and was a caring and endlessly supportive father to his two daughters, Metzi and Robyn. They will always remember him enthusiastically playing dolls with them, adding his own silly songs and voices to the game, ready with the huge video camera on his shoulder to capture every moment of family vacations, enjoying trips to Disney World perhaps even more than they did, and his total commitment to attending and cheering at every athletic competition they ever entered. Perhaps what Gar would most like to be remembered for was his key role in conserving Sterling Forest for the Stowe community. After making his home there, he enrolled in a course at the University of Vermont to learn about land conservation. With the help of John McVickar, a founder of Stowe Land Trust, he created the Sterling Falls Gorge Natural Area Trust, and later worked tirelessly to help the Town purchase the 2,150-acre forest in 1995, making it Vermont’s first town-owned forest. Gar had a deep appreciation for the importance of conserved land and up until his final days, could be found helping maintain the trails in Sterling Forest. Gar is survived by his former wife of 29 years, Moira Durnin; and daughters, Metzi and Robyn, and sons-in-law, Ross Scatchard and Walt May. The Anderson family would like to express their gratitude to cherished family, friends, Sterling Valley neighbors and Stowe community members for their lifetime of support, kindness and love. Sincere thanks to the Reverend Daniel Haugh of the Stowe Community Church and to Mark Faith of Faith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gar’s memory to the Sterling Falls Gorge Natural Area Trust, (c/o Jared Hendler, 91 Sterling Gorge Road, Stowe, VT 05672); or to the Stowe Community Church. A celebration of Gar’s life is planned for the summertime (details to follow).
