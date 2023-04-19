Gary J. Chapin WASHINGTON — Gary John Chapin born August 19, 1950, passed away peacefully in his home on April 11, 2023, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Gary was born in Montpelier, Vermont to John and Margaret (Demers) Chapin. One of five children, he was a supportive and dedicated brother. In his early years, he was known for his carefree and wild ways. After a brief stint in the Navy, Gary returned to Vermont. Gary was a hard worker and gave everything he had to his employers. In his retirement, he enjoyed the quiet life of watching Red Sox games and spending time on The Goodfoot Farm. Gary was a hobby weatherman and an avid listener to the Point and WDEV’s Music to Go to the Dump By. He loved a good joke; if you were lucky, you’d get to hear it twice! He leaves behind his wife Susan Wells of 35 years, as well as his four children: Chad Guyette, Rachel Shelley, Ryan Chapin, and Audrey Hampton. Additionally, he is survived by his three siblings: Tim Chapin, Darlene Badger, and AnnMarie Preman. Most importantly, Gary was the proud grandfather of eight wonderful boys! Gary enjoyed the company of many loyal dogs over the years; his most loyal was the terror-doodle Chance Chapin who was with him until the end. A Naval Committal Service will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gary's memory to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
