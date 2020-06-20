Gary H. Croteau rites BARRE — A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Gary H. Croteau, who passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, was held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Hope Cemetery in Barre. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church of Barre, led the service. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
