Gary C. Dunster BARRE — On Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, Gary Clair Dunster, 69, passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. Born Nov. 28, 1951, in Burlington, Vermont, he was the son of Grace Rhudell Dunster and Clair Edward Dunster. Gary was predeceased by both parents; a sister, brother; mother of his children, Rhoda Mae Cary; and a daughter, Misty L. Dunster. Survivors include his daughter, Jody; son-in-law Scott; son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Crystal; son Christopher; two brothers and sisters; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gary liked to pass the time playing guitars, drawing and coloring, video games and watching westerns. His dog, Onna, was his baby, she meant everything to him. A service will be held in Waterbury Center Cemetery on Maple Street, Waterbury Center, Vermont, on Aug. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. Celebration of life to follow.
