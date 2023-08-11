Gary Brian LaPoint Jr BUCKEYE, AZ — Born January - 16-1978 in Berlin VT. Died suddenly on july-17-2023 in Buckeye Az. Gary will be greatly missed by his children Samual Kane LaPoint, and Ayden Bryan LaPoint and missed by his immediate family, Mom Bonnie (Nisen) Bailey, step-dad Gary Bailey, Dad Gary Brian LaPoint Sr, step mom Rosemary LaPoint, sister Chrystal Graves brother in law, Thomas Graves and her children Ashden LaPoint, Zachary LaPoint and Emma LaPoint, Sister Jaisy Deforge (LaPoint), and family step sister Alysha LaPoint and family, step brother Dwight LaPoint and family. Gary always had a dream of being a rapper and he loved to create his own songs and beats. He used to enjoy building his own sound systems and music boxes, he even won trophy's for loud speaker contests. Gary always loved his music loud. Gary at a young age purchased his own house he loved cars and motorcycles. He was born and raised in VT and he loved fishing and hunting. In his younger years he was also a boy scout and attended civil air patrol because he had a dream and he wanted to learn to fly. He was a great artist, loved playing cribbage with his family. He also enjoyed playing video games. Gary spent the past 3 years in Arizona. He left VT due to health issues from being in a traumatic car accident years ago. He loved all his family and friends very much, there are too many more friends and family to mention, sorry we couldn't. There will be a graveside service held on August-28-2023 for 10 am at the four corners cemetery in Berlin, up past Berlin Shaws. All who loved and cared for Gary who want to come and show last respects are welcome to join us. May his soul be at peace and may Gary know he was forever loved and will never be forgotten.
