Gail M. Parent NORTHFIELD — Gail M. Parent, 60, of Byam Hill passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was affectionately recognized as a kind, generous and giving person; focused on helping others in any way she could. Born on Aug. 21, 1960, in Hudson, New York, she was the daughter of Margaret (Joyal) and Victor Parent Jr. Gail attended local elementary schools and graduated from high school in Millbrook, New York. After high school, she made her home in Wassaic, New York, before moving to Vermont in 1993, settling in Marshfield until she moved to Northfield five years ago. After she moved to Vermont, she attended Vermont College where she graduated with an associate degree. While in New York, Gail was a direct support professional at the New York Cardinal Hayes Home for children in Millbrook. After moving to Vermont, she worked for Twinfield Union High School starting in 2001 doing various positions for 16 years and since 2018, as an administrative assistant with the Vermont State Housing Authority. In the last year of her life, she took care of her 94-year-old father. She also served on the Vermont NEA Board of Directors. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, cooking for her family, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her longtime partner, Jonathan Spencer of Northfield; her children, Deanna Boullion-Rogers and her husband, Marc Boullion, of Round Rock, Texas, David Bingham and his partner, Chelsea Routhier, of Barre, Vermont, Gerard Ducharme Jr. and his partner, Angela Biron, of Marshfield, Vermont, and Jeanne Potter and her husband, Chandler, of Plainfield, Vermont; her grandchildren, Alexandria Bingham, Elijah Rogers, Paisley Potter and Elvis Boullion; her siblings, Bonnie Dannenberg of Cabot, Vermont, Leroy Parent of Germany, Roland Parent of Florida, Kathleen Shepherd and Keith Parent, both of New York; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 403 Hollister Hill Road, Plainfield, VT 05667. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.