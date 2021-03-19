Gail L. Twine PLAINFIELD — Gail Lamberton Twine, the true meaning of love and kindness, 78, of Upper Road passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. The love for her family and friends shone brightly in every choice she made right to the very end. Born Jan. 10, 1943, in Barre City, she was the daughter of John and Hazel (Hatch) Lamberton. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Marshfield High School. On Dec. 20, 1963, she married George H. Twine Jr. in Walden. They made their home in Marshfield, Vermont, before moving to Jefferson City, Tennessee, where they made their home for 23 years until recently moving back to Vermont. Gail brought her kindness and friendship to the workplace. She briefly worked at National Life Insurance Co. after high school and then at the State of Vermont for 34 years from where she retired before moving to Tennessee. She brought that same kindness and friendship to Tennessee, where she worked for the Jefferson City Housing Authority and held a position on the Jefferson City Housing Authority Board of Directors. Gail was devoted to her churches. She became a commissioned lay pastor in Vermont so she could support families and local churches with events such as church services, weddings and funerals. Prior to moving to Tennessee, she was longtime member of the Marshfield United Church and then the East Montpelier Old Brick Church upon her return to Vermont. In Tennessee, she created her church home at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City. She served as a Sunday school teacher and a longtime choir member in both locations and cherished knitting for, and being involved in, the prayer shawl ministry. Gail was also a longtime member of the Kingsbury Chapter #77, Order of Eastern Star in Plainfield, Vermont, and a Weight Watchers lecturer in Vermont for several years and then a lifetime member in Tennessee. She really enjoyed being the president of the Morristown Doll Club in Tennessee. In her spare time, she valued most visiting with family and friends over a nice meal cooked by others! She loved knitting name blankies for babies and mittens for all ages! Doll collecting, sewing, crafting for craft fairs, puzzles and watching Perry Mason, Columbo, and Murder She Wrote were just a few of her pastimes. In every role and location, Gail touched lives with her kind heart, special smile and unconditional love for people and God. Known by many as ‘Grammie Gail,’ her love for family and friends is to be a role model for all to treasure and pay forward. We all have memories that make us smile and a special place in our hearts. Survivors include her husband, George H. Twine Jr.; her daughter, Dawn Twine-Johnson (Duanne); her grandson, Corey Dean Johnson (Madyson); her siblings, Ann Cochran (Ronald), Ginny Cochran, Brian Lamberton (Linda), Michael Lamberton (Sherri) and Denise Lamberton (Mike); as well as nine nephews, four nieces, many loving cousins, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Daren George; her granddaughter, Seleste Victoria; her niece, Tammy Sue, and her nephew, Terrance Ray; as well as many other beloved family members. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Brick Church, 60 Church St., P.O. Box 38, East Montpelier, VT 05651, http://www.oldbrickchurch.com/contact.html Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
