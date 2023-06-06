Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.