Gail E. Brosseau PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — A graveside service for Gail Emmons Brosseau will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 9th at 10:00am at the New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Avenue in Burlington. A celebration of her life will follow right after the service at the American Legion, 3650 Roosevelt Highway (Route 7 north) approximately five miles from Exit 16 in Colchester. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To view her complete obituary please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
