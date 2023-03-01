Gail E. Brosseau PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — Gail Emmons Brosseau passed away unexpectedly Friday evening February 24, 2023, in Tampa, FL from complications of a stroke and renal failure. She was born in Montpelier, VT on October 26, 1958, the daughter of Richard and Janice (Jones) Emmons. She leaves behind her best friend and husband, Buddy; her children, Eric and wife Miranda Benda, Brett and wife Aisha Brosseau, Holli Jo and husband Richard Brigante, Derek Brosseau; her sisters Cindy and husband Steven Bullard, and Marsha and husband John Haggett. Gail was predeceased by her parents, her sister JoAnn, and her brother Richard. A complete obituary and funeral services will be announced later this spring. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
