Gail B. Parkhurst BARRE — Gail Bernadette Parkhurst, 58, a longtime resident of Orange Street, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Rockingham, Vermont, on March 9, 1962, she was the daughter of Floyd and Jeanne (Rayt) Parkhurst. She attended elementary school in Westminster and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1980. She then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Trinity College in Burlington and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Antioch College in Keene, New Hampshire, in 1993. Gail served as a licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Outreach Case Manager for the State of Vermont for many years. She worked at H.C.R.S. in Brattleboro, the Clara Martin Center in Randolph, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, H.C.R.S. in White River Junction, and finally spent her remaining years as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in Barre. In her spare time, Gail loved traveling to Prince Edward Island, relaxing at her cabin on Coles Pond, researching her family history (genealogy) and spending time with her beloved cats and her friends. Survivors include her sister, Donna Ascher and husband Stephen of Texas; her nephew, Adin Ascher; as well as her close friends, Jane Clark of Morrisville and Cheryl and Frank Reed of Barre. She was predeceased by parents and grandparents. Gail will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Westminster New Cemetery in Westminster, Vermont, at the convenience of her family at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gail’s name may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
