Gaie St. John SOUTH WOODBURY — A celebration of life will be held for Gaie St. John, on Saturday July 30 at the Community Center on 84 West County Road in Calais, Vt (Village of Maple Corners). Feel free to bring a snack, appetizer, main dish or dessert. 2 PM - 5PM.
