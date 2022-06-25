G. William Livendale MARSHFIELD – G. William “Bill” Livendale, 91, of Cabot Road passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Born on July 16, 1930, in Barre, he was the son of George E. and Alene C. (Walker) Livendale. Growing up in the family home on Merchant Street, he attended local elementary school and graduated from Spaulding High School in the class of 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Springfield, VT. In 1973, after twenty-five years of service, he retired as a Lieutenant. His entire career was spent as an engineer for the Navy submarines, where he supervised the maintenance of countless subs all over the world. During his military life, he lived in various places such as Scotland, Hawaii, Key West, FL; Virginia; and Portsmouth, NH to name a few. Soldiers with his occupation were known as Sub-Vets and Bill was most proud to be part of this team. On June 6, 1966, he married Ruth Snow in Hawaii and they became the proud parents of twin boys, Michael and William. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, he settled in Marshfield, VT where in early years he enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Maintaining his property was important to Bill. He built a pond in his backyard and stocked it with fish and made sure they were fed regularly. His memberships included the Masonic Lodge, where he had achieved 33rd degree, the Mount Sinai Temple Shriners and the Sub Vets of New England. Bill was a quiet and private man who truly loved his family. Survivors include his twin sons, Michael “Mike” James Livendale and his wife, Pam of Michigan, and William “Bill” Matthew Livendale and his wife, Allison of California; his four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild as well as his sister Carol Livendale; his cousins Charles Livendale and Gail Walker all of Barre; and special friends John Morse, and Prudy and George Burns. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Memorial Program of Mt. Sinai Temple No. 3 for the Benefit of Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, PO Box 742, Montpelier, VT 05601-0742, or to a charity of one’s choice.
