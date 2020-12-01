Frederick W. "Fred" Brown CABOT — Frederick W. “Fred” Brown, 72, of Cabot, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home with his wife, Jane, by his side. Fred was born in St. Albans, Vermont, on Jan. 8, 1948, to Neil and Ila (Wry) Brown. He graduated from BFA-St. Albans and obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. Fred worked as a claims representative for Social Security in Montpelier, Vermont. Prior to Social Security, he worked for the Central Vermont Railroad. On June 24, 1983, Frederick married Eleanor Jane Bolton in Cabot, and the couple shared 37 years together. An active member of Joe’s Pond Association, Frederick designed and managed the Joe’s Pond website and treasured the friendships made there over the years. He was an active sports fan, especially of the Red Sox. He thoroughly enjoyed his home and being near Joe’s Pond. He and Jane enjoyed many long walks in the woods and on West Shore Road, in all seasons and sometimes less than perfect weather. Fred was a devoted husband and stepfather and he enjoyed being part of a boisterous, outgoing family and the Joe’s Pond community. He dearly loved his granddaughters and enjoyed going to their school activities and games, or dance recitals. He was always their biggest fan. He was an extremely kind and generous person who will be deeply missed. Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Brown of Cabot; stepsons, William Dimick and wife Monika of Waterford, Vermont, Robert Dimick and wife Theresa of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and James Dimick and wife Marie of Cabot, Vermont; a brother, N. Thomas Brown and wife Ella of Laconia, New Hampshire; a sister, Joanne Brown; two grandchildren, Jo Anne and Tangeni Dimick; a niece, nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Ila Brown; and sisters, Helen Brown and Cynthia Brown Kalet. There will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
