Frederick Richard Belanger MONKTON — Frederick Richard Belanger (79) of Monkton, VT and Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born in Barre, VT to Clyde and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes. Fred served proudly in the United States Air Force, and after careers with IBM and Kodak, he “retired” into his workshop, where he did custom cabinetry and created beautiful woodwork his family will treasure forever. He was an incredibly talented musician, playing in VT’s Own 40th Army Band for 16 years, as well as in countless other musical groups in both VT and FL. Avid in scouting, he was proud of his experiences as a scout and headmaster. He loved meeting new people, and with his wife, created lifelong friendships all over the U.S. He never missed an opportunity to tell people he loved them, and he wore his heart proudly on his sleeve. He adored his wife, his children, his grandchildren … and pie. Fred leaves behind his loving wife, Lucinda Belanger; children Laurel (Belanger) Warren and husband Timothy, Mark Belanger and wife Amy, and Christopher Belanger; stepchildren Lynn Harden and husband Steve, Joe Rigg and partner Gabrial Marder, Leslie Bodette and husband Tom, Katie Rigg and husband Jeff Mack; grandchildren Ainsley, Audrey, and Sophie Warren, Kaeleigh and Conri Belanger, Jillian and Alice Belanger, Jeremy Book, and Jesse Bodette; his sister Sharon Carcoba and husband Chico; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Susan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 8 from 5-7 PM at Sanderson Funeral Service in Middlebury, VT. Interment and celebration of life will take place Tuesday, August 9 at 1:00 at the VT Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to consider making a donation in his name to the Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg, VT, or to Harbor House (89 Rossiter Rd., Rochester, NY), a special home that allowed his wife and daughter to be with him throughout his hospitalization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.