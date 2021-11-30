Frederick F. Fleury Sr. WATERBURY — Frederick Fleury Sr., 83, a longtime resident of Waterbury, Vermont, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at home, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fayston, Vermont, on Feb. 19, 1938, he was the son of the late John and Frances (Weston) Fleury. Fred was raised in Moretown and Bolton, attending area schools before joining the U.S. Army, then the Vermont Army National Guard. He worked at Plant & Griffith lumber company until its closing, then went on to work at Eagle Oil Co. for 20+ years before retiring due to declining health. While at Eagle Oil, Fred and Everett Coffey became good friends and remained that way until Everett’s passing. Fred was an avid hunter and processed many deer over the years for many friends and family until he could no longer continue with the practice. Fred was also a big Red Sox fan, bowler, and jack of all trades. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne, of 59 years; a son, Fred Jr. and wife Dawn, of Graniteville; daughters, Patty and companion Rupert Erwin, of Waterbury, Donna and companion Terry James, of Morrisonville, New York; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply; brothers, Wayne (Norma) and John (Karen); sisters, Joyce, Caroline (Harvey) and Barbara (Wayne); numerous nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Richard Catchapaw Sr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, David; brothers, Elton, Eldon and Everette; sisters, Marion and Betty. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the spring in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. The Fleury family would like to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their care over the last few months, especially Jessica and Angie, also, Mike Merchant and Marsha Davis for their assistance. The family also wishes to thank Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service for the friendly and professional care they provided.
