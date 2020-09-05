Frederick David Partlow NORTHFIELD — Frederick David Partlow, 80, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Fred was born on Oct. 23, 1939, the 17th child of Charles E. and Margaret A. (Perra) Partlow. He was a lifelong resident of Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962 and married Ramona J. Tucker on Dec. 8, 1962, in Northfield. Fred was a stone cutter and sandblaster and had worked in several area stone sheds until his retirement at age 62. He loved to hunt and fish and cut firewood. Fred is survived by his wife of Northfield; two sons, Brian R. Partlow of Northfield and Wesley C. Partlow of North Carolina; a brother, Kenny Partlow, Riverton, and two sisters, Theresa, Juneau, Alaska, and Joan Drury, Northfield; three grandchildren, Wesley J. Partlow, Berlin, Eric C. Partlow, Richmond, and Olivia Partlow, Brookeville, Maryland, and two great-grandchildren, Lawrence Partlow and Maribel Partlow; nieces, nephews and cousins. There are no services scheduled at this time but a Celebration of Life and burial service will take place at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family with arrangements.
