Frederick D. DeMag, Jr. GREENSBORO BEND — Frederick David DeMag, Jr. 72, of Greensboro Bend passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on April 20, 2023. He was born July 21, 1950, in Troy, New York; the son of the late Frederick D. DeMag, Sr and Clara (Gregoire) DeMag. On December 4, 1977, he made the best decision of his life when he married his wife, Jean Ann Houghton, who stayed by his side for the rest of his life. The love they shared between the two of them was the absolute definition of true love. Fred enjoyed being outdoors and hunting ran through his veins, but nothing compared to the joy that his three grandkids brought him. They quickly became his whole world and the love he showed to them far exceeded any other. Fred was a true family man. He welcomed his daughter-in-law, Sarah, into the family as if she was one of his own. He will be greatly missed and until we meet again, we love you. Survivors include: his wife, Jean of Greensboro Bend; two sons, David J. DeMag of Greensboro Bend and Frederick” Freddie” DeMag V, and his wife, Sarah and their three beautiful children, McKenzie, Madison and Owen, all of Hardwick; four siblings, Rodney Demag and his wife, Kathy of Williston, Guy DeMag, and his wife, Mary of Franklin, Sandra Demers and her husband, Dennis, of Barre and Antoinette “Toni” Smith and her husband, Kenny of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; nieces and nephews, Heather, Dani, Niki, GJ, Scott, Todd and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held later at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, Vermont 05661. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
