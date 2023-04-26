Frederick C. Harris MORETOWN — Frederick “Fred” C. Harris, 50, of Moretown passed on to be with Our Lord and Savior on April 18, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1973 in Lowell, MA. One of the best cooks we’ve known, he was employed at Sarducci’s Restaurant, where he made many life-long friends. Fred was an avid fisherman and nature lover, spending countless afternoons with his brothers and nephews, fishing at Dix reservoir and participating in various shenanigans at the Dog. Fred also enjoyed fishing with his mother at Ecco Lake in Coventry, NY. A heck of an athlete, Fred became a local MMA champion in his 40s and a valued member of the Cad Cut men’s softball team. His most significant joy came from being with his son, Miguel, with whom he shared his love of music, MMA, family and foosball. His sense of humor, strength and thoughtfulness will be missed by all. Survivors include his son, Miguel Harris, and Miguel’s mom Daari Lopez. His parents Ellen (Greg) Evans and Robert (Melinda) Harris Sr. Fred is also survived by his brother, Robert Harris Jr. (Lisa) and his sons, Bob III and Broc Harris, to whom Fred was like a second dad. His brother, Dwayne Harris (Sarah), and their daughters Carli (Matt) Roberts and Kyle Harris. As well as siblings he had recently connected with Margie Harris, Chad Harris and Cody Harris. Fred was preceded in death by his grandparents as well as by his uncle, Fred McCarthy, after whom he was named. There will be a celebration of life honoring Fred this Sunday, 4/30, from 10 am to noon at Sarducci’s Restaurant in Montpelier, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
