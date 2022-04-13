Frederic L. Cheyette ORANGE — Frederic Lee "Fred" Cheyette passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at his home in Orange, Vermont. Fred was the son of Jack and Frances Cheyette and was born on June 23, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, where he was raised. After spending many summers in the Catskills, Fred grew to love the mountains and eventually moved to Vermont where he was surrounded by them. Fred spent many years as an engineer working on systems and hardware for the military. He went into therapy in the later years of his engineering career and eventually became a therapist himself. Fred always joked, “I spent 30 years making things to kill people and the rest of my life doing things to heal them.” After experiencing numerous unexplainable events in his life, Fred compiled, edited and published a book of true stories titled “Wakeup Calls Ordinary People – Extraordinary Events” which included things that had happened to him and many other people he knew. Fred spent a number of decades living in Orange, Vermont, in “an old farmhouse nestled in a valley filled with deer, coyotes, spirits and memories” and surrounded by wonderful, loving and helping friends and neighbors. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Sage Blue” Granger. Fred and Sage created a spiritual and magical environment on their farmhouse acreage with a stunning view of Spruce Mountain. Fred had two sisters, Gladys Kunen and Sylvia Burgman. He was the father of David, Lisa and Cara Cheyette; and the grandfather of Donald, Rose and Kevin Cheyette, and Justin Belliveau. He considered Sage Blue's daughter, Karen Dougherty (deceased), Karen's children, Deborah Higgins, Nate and Julia (deceased) Hoffman, and their children, Destiny, Zach, Dylan, Aleena and Caleb, and Sage's son, Jeffrey Granger, to be his spiritual family. Fred was laid to rest in a green burial on his property by close friends and neighbors. A celebration of his life will be held at the property later this spring or early summer. If interested in participating, please email FriendsofFredCheyette@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.