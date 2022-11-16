Frederic H. Ford BARRE — LTC Retired Frederic H. Ford, 88, a long-time resident passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Born in 1934, in Graniteville, he was the son of Thomas and Agnes Ford. He attended St. Monica and Lincoln Elementary Schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended Norwich University and graduated in 1956 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers of which, he spent much of his military service in the instruction of engineering for the Army. In 1959, he married Marilyn Dudley. They eventually resided in Barre City in the early 1960’s where they raised four children. With Fred’s credentials as a professional engineer, he enjoyed employment at several local companies, including Smith, Whitcomb and Cook, Sprague Electric, Rock of Ages, and DMS Machining and Fabrication. Fred was a member of several organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Barre Youth Sports – where he served as basketball director and referee, and he was a pack leader for the local area cub scouts, as well as serving as a member of various committees for the City of Barre. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. Upon his professional retirement, he pursued his interest in land and property as an agent for Property Mart Real Estate. Fred also had a deep appreciation for antique and classic cars, of which he acquired several, especially Woody Wagons. He enjoyed camping during his family’s younger years and eventually acquired and maintained permanent camp property on Greenwood Lake in Woodbury that he enjoyed with many friends and family members. He involved himself in all forms of construction and renovation. He was continually making himself available to help those with any remodeling venture. Fred was also affectionately known as the “Dum-Dum Man”, as he would always be found handing out the favored lollipops at the Vermont State Basketball Tournaments held at the Barre City Auditorium. Fred’s assorted generosities are by far, too numerous to mention. He will surely be missed by all who came to know and love him. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; his son Christopher Ford and his wife, Barbe; his daughter Diane Ford; his grandchildren Jenna Joeckel, Stasi Ford, Katelyn Kolowitz, and Ethan Ford; his great-grandchildren Elayna, Sullivan, and Arisyn; and his daughter-in-law Janis Ford. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sons Thomas and Jeffrey Ford; his sister Frances; and his five brothers James, John, Henry, Edward, and Robert. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barre Youth Sports Association, PO Box 821, Barre, VT 05641.
