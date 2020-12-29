Freda Tomkinson Roberge RANDOLPH — Freda Morgan Tomkinson Roberge, a longtime resident of Randolph, Vermont, and Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, in Brooksville, Florida. Freda was 88 years old. Born in Consett County Durham, England, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Ernest Tomkinson and Winifred Adie Morgan Tomkinson. As a young girl, Freda attended the Rutherford School for Girls in England. She later was in the Women’s Royal Navy Services (WRENS) in England where she was a cryptographer in Scotland and London. While there, she met her future husband, Albert Roberge, who was in the United States Navy. Freda came to America and married Al in Palmer, Massachusetts. They had two sons, Mark Morgan Roberge and Michael Kenneth Roberge. Freda was a graduate of Castleton College and taught second and third grade for 17 years at Randolph Elementary School. Freda cherished her time teaching and the friendships she gained from her work family. Especially with her dear friends, Muriel Carpenter and Judy Townsend (The Pleasant St Trio), their friendship evolved from neighbors to colleagues to a lifelong sisterhood. “Friends are the Family we choose for ourselves,” a quote that describes them perfectly. Freda was a world traveler who backpacked all over the world from Istanbul, Turkey, to Rome, Italy, to Sydney, Australia, and Athens, Greece. She loved to travel and see the world. Freda is survived by her two sons, Mark Roberge, Michael Roberge and his wife, Carrie, and their two children, Ryan Michael Roberge and Kristen Morgan Roberge; her brother, Kenneth Tomkinson in Blacktown, NSW Australia; her very dear cousin, Molly Peirson from England; and several nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Sandy Roberge. Freda was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Albert Roberge, in 2013.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.