Fred Spooner FAIRLEE — We said goodbye to Fred Spooner on May 9, 2022 – just 11 days before his 103rd birthday. Fred was a World War II veteran, farmer, lister, hunter, and, like a true Vermont farmer, he could fix just about anything. He knew the best trout holes in northern Vermont. He shared his thoughts directly, was quick with a joke, and always lived up to his word. Fred was married to Edna Cote, who predeceased him. He is survived by his three children, Gary, Bernard and Carolyn. Many people were lucky to call him Gramp, including grandchildren, Marrisa and Patrick; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Rowen and Pierson; and many “adopted” kids throughout his life. He was Uncle Fred to dozens of nieces and nephews and many who were not related, too. Fred was a great friend to many. Following Fred’s wishes, there will be no funeral, but he will be laid to rest with his wife, Edna, in the Post Mills cemetery. Family and friends will gather to remember Fred at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.