Fred P. List WILLIAMSTOWN — Fred Phillip List, 85, of Gilbert Road, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 28, 1935, in Whitehall, Ohio, the fourth child of Paul Joseph and Grace (Gaffin) List, he attended elementary school in Whitehall and moved to Otway, Ohio, and graduated from high school there (1953). In January 1955, he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. On April 12, 1958, he married Ethel Penn in the Holy Redeemer Church in Portsmouth, Ohio. They made their home in Columbus and Otway, Ohio, and then Bloomington, Minnesota, before moving to Vermont and residing in various towns, eventually settling in Williamstown after retirement. Fred began college at Ohio State University in September of 1958, transferred to Ohio University Athens in January of 1960 and started teaching as a substitute teacher at the same time. He was so successful that he was hired as a full-time teacher for the 1960-61 school year and continued teaching and attended college until 1965, graduating Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree and completing five years teaching. In the summer of 1965, he was appointed special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and remained in this career, retiring in 1986. Fred was a very active member in the local Catholic Church wherever he was living. He enjoyed gardening and reading avidly. He and his wife produced six living children during the six years of college and teaching. Survivors include his wife, Ethel List; his children, Fred List Jr. and his wife, Rhonda, Mary List Wheeler, Paul List and his wife, Peggy, John List and his wife, Shari, Karl List and Arne List; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters and his son, Mark. The Mass of Christian Burial, to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier. Following the service, interment will take place in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Family and friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Right to Life Committee, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, VT 05601.
