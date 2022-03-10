Frank L. Gabaree MONTPELIER — Frank L. Gabaree, 86, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on March 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born to Albert and Helen (Ellis) Gabaree, of Montpelier. As a young boy, he moved to his grandmother's milking farm on Barnet Hill in Middlesex, Vermont, where he was instilled with the values of hard work, honesty and confidence. He traveled throughout the county in the family milk wagon with “Gramps,” delivering the bounties of their farm. Gramps became one of his mentors, forming an unshakable bond of parental love that spanned decades. While living on the farm, Frank garnered respect for the land and the abundance it provided, as well as compassion for both wildlife and the farm animals. These traits endeared him to a sweet young girl named Ramona Grace Langlois, whom Frank would grow up to marry. As a teenager, he loved spending his time working at the Montpelier Recreation Field, first selling concessions at the Senators games, then advancing to ball boy for a short period of time. He attended high school in Montpelier and, each morning as he began his walk from Middlesex to Montpelier to attend high school, he was provided a ride by a neighbor named Joe. Joe worked in the construction industry, and quickly became another mentor for Frank. Joe would go on to introduce him to the world of masonry, where Frank would begin a career as a journeyman mason. As he honed his skills, Frank excelled at his craft, soon accomplishing the honor of being labeled as one of the most talented masons working throughout New England for the next 50 years. He was known for his historic restoration of many of Vermont’s treasured buildings, as well as constructing many new, strong-standing, brick buildings and donating his talent to important structures in need of repair when asked. On Dec. 19, 1953, he married Ramona, the love of his life. Their partnership of 49 years blessed them with a family, the couple working tirelessly to create a warm, loving home for their children and grandchildren. While Frank was providing for his family, he was always helping other families, or the friends he treated like family. The clan loved their weekend journeys throughout the backroads of Vermont, their summer vacations in Maine, and family cookouts in the backyard that always ended with a game of football, softball or a foot-race. Frank loved spending his free time honoring his Vermont woodland roots, many hours happily spent hand-feeding the squirrels at his home, brook fishing and hunting. In addition, he enjoyed making his own maple syrup, and will always be fondly remembered as “Sugarman.” In 1998, Frank finally chose to hang up his mason trowel and retire but soon after, he realized that he could not be idle. This led him to becoming a member of the Sons of American Legion Squadron #3 in Montpelier, where he served in many officer roles, such as Northern Commander from 2000-2006, Sr. Vice Commander from 2006-2008, Detachment of Vermont State Commander from 2008-2011 and National Executive Committeeman for Vermont from 2011-2013. This was one of his greatest passions, and the dedication that he gave to the Legion will not soon be forgotten. Being a kind and dependable father and grandfather was of the utmost importance to Frank, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. Frank is survived by his six daughters and their husbands, Ileen, Victoria, Wanda, Betty and John, Jennifer and Lloyd, Heidi and Jim; 13 grandchildren and their partners, Travis, Nate, Elizabeth, Kaleb, Frank, Warren, Alanna and Hunter, Connor and Autumn, Michael and Monica, Kyle and Ashley, Kaitlyn and Brad, Christopher and Carleigh, Brooke and Johnny. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Avery, Ezra “Papa’s little man,” Francesca (as of yet unborn), and Penelope (as of yet unborn). Frank was the brother of 13 siblings, and is survived by his sister, Beverly, and two brothers, Louis and Park. Frank also leaves behind many dear comrades of the Sons of the American Legion. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Ramona; his first grandson, Frank; and his son-in-law, Michael. A memorial service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier on Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. – a reception is to follow at the American Legion Post #3 in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #3 in Montpelier, which will go towards a student scholarship to honor Past Detachment Commander Frank L. Gabaree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.