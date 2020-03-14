Frank Emerald Archer NORTHFIELD — Frank Emerald Archer passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1923, in Barre, Vermont, to Mildred (Bailey) and Frank Lucien Archer. As a child, Frank and his family moved to Little Northfield Road, where he lived for several years. During his high school years, he worked and boarded at local farms and graduated from Northfield High School, Class of 1941. He married Muriel (Boardman) in 1942. She predeceased him in October 2019. In 1943, Frank was drafted into the Army in Windsor, Connecticut. He was very proud to be a World War II veteran and shared his stories of that time with family. His technical skills made him more valuable away from the front, and he was quick to point out that others saw more hardship. His pride in the war effort turned him into a lifelong student of WWII. Frank and Muriel lived for a time in Connecticut and Graniteville, Vermont, before returning to purchase his childhood home in 1949. The house was in disrepair but over the years, they made improvements to make the house on “the hill” a cherished place for their children and grandchildren. After serving in the Army, he completed a four-year machinist apprenticeship and worked for several years in various shops throughout central Vermont. In the mid-'60s, Frank started his own machine shop and continued to be self-employed into his early-90s. He was a member of Northfield Rotary and VFW. Frank is survived by his four children, Gloria (Brent) Atwood, Bruce (Jan) Archer, Linda Chugkowski, Lois Melander and partner Tom Davis. Lovingly known as “Gramp” and “Boppy” to the following grandchildren, Mark (Julie) Atwood, Megan (Ray) Partlow, Pam Bailey, Melanie Archer, Sara (Rob) Korrow, Sandra (Todd) Schweikert, Lindsey (Todd) Schulte, Ashley (Joey) Melander, Emily (Dan) Melander and Mallory Melander. Frank cherished his great-grandchildren, listed here, Alyssa, Bethany and Madison Atwood, Lucas Partlow, Benjamin and Cathy Bailey, Emma and Garrett Korrow, Jonathan, Tessa and Evan Schweikert, Sylvia and Serena Schulte. In his last months, he was excited to learn of the upcoming arrival of his 14th great-grandchild coming to Emily and Dan later this year. Frank is also survived by several nieces and nephews and one sister, Ruth Steward. Additional predeceased include a brother, Bert Parker; sisters, Josephine Wilson, Joyce, Bernice and Lillian Archer; and son-in-law, Donald Melander (Lois). He was an amazing gardener and raised the best tasting vegetables, especially potatoes. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He built a sugarhouse on top of the hill behind the house and enjoyed sugaring for many years. He cut and split several cords of wood yearly, to feed the wood furnace and kitchen stove, always cutting a year ahead. He took great pride in those woodpiles. He did this up into his 90s with very little assistance. The warmth of those fires, and especially in the kitchen stove, defined the love Frank and Muriel shined on all family and friends visiting their home. Frank enjoyed sitting in his rocking chair in the early morning, nestled up to the stove with a cup of coffee, ready to greet the sun. Last week, with family gathered around, Frank expressed his love, and told us to carry on the family tradition of love and strength. He impacted many lives with his wit, humor and was as strong as the steel that he worked with in the shop. The family wishes to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and Mayo Residence Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, please help us express our gratitude to these amazing organizations. Previously posted calling hours on Sunday, March 15, have been cancelled because of the current concerns caused by COVID-19. There will be a graveside service in May 2020 with the exact date to be posted at a later time.
