Frank B. Garlathy SOUTH BEND, IN — Frank Bryan Garlathy, age 76, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away August 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Garlathy; his son, Joshua Garlathy; daughter, Elizabeth Scott; son-in-law, Henry Scott; and six grandchildren. Frank graduated magna cum laude from Otterbein College, receiving a master’s in divinity at the United Theological Seminary, and receiving a doctorate in theology from the Graduate Theological Foundation at Notre Dame. He served as a United Methodist minister in the Western Pennsylvania Conference for forty years. He was an avid musician, playing piano, singing and writing songs. He loved baseball and was a voracious reader – particularly science fiction. He will be remembered for his preaching and endless care and love for the people of his congregations. His family will miss his quick wit, storytelling, and larger-than-life presence. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Palmer Funeral Homes – River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
