Frank B. Carriveau MONTPELIER — Frank B. Carriveau, 72, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife, Rachel, by his side. Frank was born at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier on June 17, 1948; he was the son of the late Frank and Patricia (King) Carriveau. Frank married Rachel A. Pilon on May 6, 1972, in St. Albans, Vermont. They met on a blind date and were engaged shortly after. They were married for 48 years. Frank graduated from Montpelier High School in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy that same year. He served from 1967 through 1971 and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to Vermont, he worked for Reynolds and Son in Barre. He then started his 42-year career at the Vermont Tax Department where Frank made many lasting friendships with his coworkers. Frank also worked with many of the CPA’s/accountants throughout the state as part of his position at the Tax Department. He thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them. Frank enjoyed deer hunting with his son, Frank Matthew, and they also loved to go ice fishing together. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Becky. They loved to try out new restaurants and had several favorites. Frank was very proud of Becky and the work she did as an ER trauma nurse. Frank enjoyed family trips to the coast of Maine. He loved to play cribbage with friends and enjoyed a good game of poker. He was a gambler at heart so playing scratch-off tickets was right up his alley. Frank is survived by his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Carriveau. Other survivors include his brother, Michael Carriveau and partner Robin Barton and their four children, Justin, Lisa and Jason Carriveau and Chandler Barton; brother, Gregory Carriveau and his children, Amanda Sue and Joseph "Joey" Carriveau; and nephew, Trevor Pilon and fiancée Melissa Latimer and their daughter, Ella Sue Pilon. He was predeceased by his son, Frank Matthew "Matt" Carriveau on May 3, 2006; his parents, Frank and Patricia Carriveau; his father- and mother-in-law, Edward J. and Evelyn Pilon; his brother-in-law, Edward A. Pilon. Fur babies, Sophie, Maddie, Lyla and Willie, will miss snuggling with Frank. We miss and love you, forever in our hearts, Love, Rachel and Becky. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
