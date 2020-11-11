Frank Alan Hoare MONTPELIER — Frank Alan Hoare passed away peacefully early on the morning of Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on Sept. 18, 1957, to Samuel and Margaret (Simpson) Hoare in Montpelier, Vermont. He was a longtime Montpelier resident. He received his education at Hedding Methodist Preschool, Brookside School and The Green Mountain School, but learned best by community-based inclusionary education before it was known as best practice. His employment at Montpelier Agway boosted his self-esteem immeasurably and his family is extremely appreciative of everyone there. Frank is survived by his brothers, Edwin Buchanan of Barre, Vermont, Steven (Terry) Hoare of Jensen Beach, Florida, and Mathew Hoare of Montpelier, Vermont; and former brother-in-law, Paul Duprey of Orange, Vermont. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Duprey of Raleigh, North Carolina; one niece, Megan (Jay) Klus and their children, Conor, Collin and Casey, of Centennial, Colorado; and one nephew, Joseph (Marybeth) Duprey and their children, Amelia, James, Norah, of Cary, North Carolina. He is survived by numerous cousins, many who provided him with extra TLC. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Robert and David. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to Montpelier Meals, 155 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602, where Frank enjoyed eating while a resident at Pioneer Apartments; or GiGi’s Playhouse Raleigh, 2887 Jones Franklin Road, Raleigh, NC 27606. Frank attended this Down Syndrome Achievement that provided Frank and others with “ Up syndrome” of all ages, great programming; or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27606, providing him with excellent care and assistance so that he could remain at home. A memorial service will be held in Vermont in 2021 under the direction of Guare and Sons.
