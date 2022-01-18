Francis L. White BARRE — Francis Lee White passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 14, 2022. Francis was born Aug. 23, 1952, to Raymond and Mary White, of Waterbury Vermont. Francis began working in his early years at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, where he worked for about 10 years. Following Sugarbush, Francis finished his career working for the City of Montpelier for approximately 30 years, retiring at the age of 55 as a foreman. Francis enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling with his family. He was also a member of the Mason’s club in Barre, Vermont. Francis is survived by a son, Andrew (Christina) White, with children, Brittany, Tazlynn, Allison and Kayden; a son, Nicholas (Jennifer) White, with children, Elaina, Benjamin, Izayah and Lily Mae; a daughter-in-law, Cathleen White, with children, Cole, Cheyenne, Gage and Laura; a daughter, Crystal Williams, with children, Michael, Cody and Randy Lee; great-grandchildren, Callie, Abigail, Leo, Devon, Rilynn, Huntley, Skylar, Sydney, Marshall, Brysin, Randy, Thomas, and a great-grandson, Abel, on the way; and his bonus sons, Eddie (Donna) Austin and Clifton (Morgan) Fleury and their children. Siblings include Jerry White, Debra Farr, William White, Cheryl White, Brenda McAllister, Gary Pearce, Debbie Gibbs, Lorie Pearce, Lisa Ducey, Lee "Bud" Pearce; and many nieces and nephews Francis was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Clifton Pearce, Raymond White, Eleanor Beckley, Clayton Griffith; a son, Adam White; and two brothers, John and Doug White. A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.