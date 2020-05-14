Francis J. Warner MORRISVILLE — Francis J. Warner, 51, of Morrisville, Vermont, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Francis was born on Aug. 14, 1968, to Francis and Patricia Warner. Francis was employed at Dunkin' Donuts and Tatro Brothers Construction. He also did lawn care for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Latuch of Morrisville, and sons, Francis Warner of Hyde Park and Josh Warner of Morrisville/Barre; his father, Francis Warner; brother, Dusty Warner, and sister, Holley Warner; and four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Adrian, Zayden and Paige. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia; and his brother, Frank Warner. There will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. of Barre, is assisting the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
