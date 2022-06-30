Franis J. Killay GROTON - Francis “Frank” John Killay, 80, of Groton, VT, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Concord Hospital in Concord, NH following a brief illness. Frank was born on June 26, 1941 in Athol, MA, the son of James and Frances (nee’ Lawsky) Killay. As a teenager Frank was mentored by Jim, his brother and best friend, who introduced him to the wonders of hunting, fishing, and bird dogs, which became lifelong passions for Frank. Frank graduated from Athol High School in 1959. He was an Eagle Scout from which he learned life lessons on being a kind and honest individual. After graduating from high school Frank went to work for the L. S. Starrett Company where he completed an apprentice program and became an accomplished tool maker. In 1964, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he was assigned to a Military Police Company and so began his law enforcement career. Frank was honorably discharge as a Specialist 4th class. In 1968, Frank applied to the Vermont State Police and attended the Vermont Police Academy at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. He was first stationed at the Bellows Falls Barracks and later at the Rockingham Barracks. After 3 years of service, Frank was sent to the Headquarters in Waterbury, VT, where he became a detective in the Forensic Crime Lab. He trained at Red Stone Arsenal in Montpelier for EOD training, and worked in the Hazardous Material Division. He was also an expert in Ballistic Science. He retired in 1991 as a Lieutenant after 25 years of service. Frank was a past commander of the American Legion Post # 3, where he has served over 30 years with the color guard, honoring those who have served in the United States Military. He also had years of service in the following: Washington County Commander 2003-2004, 3rd District Commander 2004-2006, Northern Area Commander 2006-2008, Senior Vice Commander 2010-2011, Department Commander 2011-2012, Department Sargent at Arms 2013-2015 and the National Executive Committee from 2015-2017. He also served as the Americanism Chairman 2007-2008 and the Department Boy Scout chairman from 2005-2014. National appointments include, Americanism Council, Veteran Employment and Education Liaison, National Security Commission and National Security Liaison. Frank is survived by his brother; James Killay and his wife Karen of Templeton, MA; his long-time friend and companion Arcola “Archie” Harlow and her daughter, Debbie; his special friends, Dick Harlow, Mike Keough, and Rick Gray, along with all his friends from the American Legion Post #3. A memorial service with military honors will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Chapel in Randolph, VT. A reception and fellowship will be held immediately following the service at the American Legion Post # 3 in Montpelier. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
