Francis J. Johnson BETHLEHEM, N.Y. — Francis J. Johnson, 60, of Bethlehem, New York, passed on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, of cancer, with his wife of 33 years by his side. Francis was born on June 2, 1960, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, to the late Frank and Gloria (Sallusto) Johnson. He is survived by: his wife, Mary (Miana) Johnson; his children, Matthew Johnson and Corinne (Richardson) Johnson, and Mary-Francis (Johnson) Byrne and Matthew Byrne; and grandsons, Caleb and Julian Johnson, and Noah Byrne; and his sisters, Meg Ignacio (Ray), Gloria Moak (James) and Annette Ridley (Michael). Fran graduated from BCHS (1978) and Geneseo State (1982) with a B.A. in Speech Communications. He briefly pursued journalism and radio before beginning his sales career under the tutelage of his boss and future bride, Mary Miana. From selling peanut butter, to pharmaceuticals, to TANY, where he finished his career, Fran will be remembered as the quintessential salesman. He was a gifted orator and respected mentor to all; his impact will serve his turn long after he is gone. Above all, Francis valued his family the most. Vacation to Chatham, Massachusetts, was an annual ritual where he did his best teaching under the shade of his Chatham A’s cap with a cold beer. He cherished traveling with his wife, everywhere from Gettysburg to Italy. He was a learned historian in many topics from sports trivia to American history to investing. He entrusted his son to hold his passion for athletics and their grander implications and to his daughter, the value of saving for a rainy day and quiet confidence. Francis was a man of unalienable character and faith. He left us upon the Star of Bethlehem, 'til we meet again on the beach at Cape Cod. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. A socially distant, public funeral will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Francis J. Johnson LAX Scholarship online at albany.edu/giving (note your gift is in memory of Fran Johnson) or send a check by mail. Please make check payable to The UAlbany Foundation, note your gift is in memory of Fran Johnson, and mail to The UAlbany Foundation, P.O. Box 761, Albany, NY 12201. www.applebeefuneralhome.com
